Reported by MacRumors, YouTuber Max Tech has released a video highlighting the benefits that users will enjoy by upgrading the RAM in the new M1 13-inch MacBook Pro.

The base model M1-based 13-inch MacBook Pro comes with 8GB of RAM, but users can choose to upgrade to 16GB of RAM. The video compares both the 8GB and 16GB model across a number of benchmark tests including Geekbench and Cinebench.