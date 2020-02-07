What you need to know
- Steve Jobs announced Mac OS 9's Voiceprint feature on-stage.
- But the feature barely worked when people tried it.
- This video shows just how clunky it was.
There are some features from old Macs that I've heard of but never seen. Voiceprint is one of those features. It was released alongside Mac OS 9 and the theory was a good one. Nobody wants to remember passwords, so why not have them speak into a computer and authenticate that way? Sounds aces, right?
Well, this was back in 1999 and technology wasn't quite where it is today. So the result was something that barely worked. And just setting it up was an experience that might just have been enough to put people off Macs for life.
You can see why in this great new video from the pied piper of old Macs, Stephen Hacket. He shows Mac OS 9 running on an old iBook and boy is it painful to see Voiceprint being used.
Ignore the choppy video – that's because Hacket had to VNC into the iBook from a Mac Pro just so he could record the screen.
What makes this particularly interesting to me is the fact that I can use similar technology, with the exact same "my voice is my password" phrase to access my bank's telephone banking. And it works fairly well.
The magic of 20 years of technology advancement, I suppose. Maybe we'll get it back onto a Mac someday.
Dark Mode for WhatsApp finally coming to iPhone
WhatsApp for iOS is finally getting Dark Mode after the feature was added for testing in the latest WhatsApp beta!
Apple tells app developers how to send customized apps to schools
Apple has told registered developers how to send private, customized versions of apps directly to schools via Apple School Manager.
There might be a new Apple TV 4K mentioned in the tvOS 13.4 beta
There might be a new Apple TV 4K on the way, after 9to5 Mac reportedly spotted the codename for a new piece of hardware in the tvOS 13.4 beta.
Whether you like puzzle games or RPGs Apple Arcade now has over 100 games
Here's our complete list of all the games available on Apple Arcade and what's confirmed to be coming in the future.