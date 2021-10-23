Mbp VideoSource: SANG SÁNG SUỐT

What you need to know

  • Apple's new MacBook Pro doesn't come out until Tuesday.
  • Despite this, someone has already posted a hands-on video of the new laptop.
  • You can see the new design in all its glory.

A Vietnamese YouTuber has posted a full hands-on video of Apple's new MacBook Pro (2021) days ahead of its official release, and before even the usual influencers have got their hands on it.

SANG SÁNG SUỐT posted the video to YouTube Saturday:

The video shows all of the physical design changes coming to the new Pro, including the thicker form factor and the exciting return of some ports.

It also reveals the first look at a working display with notch, showing how some software windows work on the larger display that features a notch for the 1080p webcam.

Apple announced the new MacBook Pro earlier this week alongside its new AirPods 3. It includes a new 120Hz mini-LED display and all-new Apple silicon in the form of the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. Apple says the new chips will offer 70% more CPU performance compared to M1 and double the graphics performance. That means the new MacBook Pro will easily beat the previous 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 for the crown of best MacBook currently available.

