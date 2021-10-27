Video highlights early notch teething problems for MacBook Pro

New viral videos of Apple's MacBook Pro (2021) show that some apps are not off to a good start in dealing with the new notch at the top of the screen.

From Snazzy Labs' Quinn Nelson:

WTF HAHAHAHA HOW IS THIS SHIPPABLE? WHAT IS THIS?! pic.twitter.com/epse3Cv3xF — Quinn Nelson (@SnazzyQ) October 26, 2021

The video shows the status bar (top right) of the MacBook being obscured by the notch when using the iStat Menus app, which disappears behind the notch or forces some of Apple's own status bits, like the battery indicator, behind it. Another video with a version of DaVinci Resolve does work around the notch, and won't even let the mouse go behind the blacked-out portion.

Apple has confirmed to developers previously they can use all of the space on the MacBook Pro's new mini-LED 120Hz display, including the space on either side of the notch using full screen. From Apple:

On Macs that include a camera housing in the screen bezel, the system provides a compatibility mode to prevent apps from unintentionally putting content in the region the housing occupies. When this mode is active, the system changes the active area of the display to avoid the camera housing. The new active area ensures your app's contents are always visible and not obscured by the camera housing. The system only activates this compatibility mode while an app that requires it runs in the current desktop space.

Apps need to use the NSPrefersDisplaySafeAreaCompatibilityMode tool in AppKit to stop apps from putting content behind the notch and can specify where to display content on either side of the screen. Clearly, it is going to take a little bit of time for developers to get the hang of working with Apple's latest best MacBook.