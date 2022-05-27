A viral 'Bionic Reading' tool that is taking the internet by storm is now available as a Chrome Extension for Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge.

Bionic Reading announced the Chrome rollout on Twitter, and the extension is now available to download on Chrome. Of course, that means you can also use it on Microsoft Edge, which are both good browser options on macOS Monterey and Apple's best MacBooks and desktop computers.

Bionic Reading is a tool that highlights small portions of words to make them easier to read so that your brain can digest sentences more easily. These "fixations" can be tweaked so you can choose how much of a word shows up in bold, and the contrast levels between this and the rest of the text.

From our original story last week: