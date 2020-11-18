Apple's new HomePod mini is the new kid on the block and if there's one recurring theme I've seen when people had theirs arrive, it's that the speaker is way smaller than people expected. The smaller something is on the outside, the smaller all its innards need to be. But just how small?

Turns out, very small.

We see teardowns of new iPhones all the time but someone on the MacRumors forum decided to conduct their own teardown of a newly received HomePod mini. And it makes for some cool photos.

One thing's for certain – it doesn't sound like a fun process!