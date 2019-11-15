What you need to know
- Three friends have released their attempt to recreate Apple's macOS Catalina wallpaper.
- The trio had previously recreated other macOS wallpapers during a road trip.
- The latest attempt is absolutely stunning.
YouTuber Andrew Levitt and two friends, Jacob Phillips and Taylor Gray have teamed up in their latest attempt to recreate Apple's default macOS wallpapers, this time taking a stab at the iconic shot of Catalina island from macOS Catalina.
The trio previously took a road trip from Death Valley National Park, visiting Mojave, Sierra, High Sierra, El Capitan, Yosemite and Mavericks to try and recreate Apple's default macOS wallpapers in previous iterations of the software.
In Levitt's latest video, the three head to Catalina island, backpacking/hiking across the most remote part of the island to try and get a drone shot from the same angle.
The video (below) documents their journey to Catalina island by boat on the Catalina Express. The group walked 7 and a half miles to their campsite on their first day. They then headed to the remote end of the island, before grabbing the shot and hiking back in the dark, where they were stopped by police and told that hiking across the island at night was actually illegal. Fortunately, the police offered to escort them back across the island. Check it out!
