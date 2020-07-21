Last year, three friends took to flying a drone over Catalina island in an attempt to recreate Apple's macOS wallpaper. Now, they're back to have a crack at Big Sur.

YouTuber Andrew Levitt has posted the recent video in which he and two friends attempt to recreate Apple's macOS Big Sur wallpaper:

With Apple's latest announcement of macOS Big Sur at the WWDC conference in June, Apple gave us a real big challenge to recreate their newest default wallpaper. Apparently Catalina wasn't a hard enough challenge. This year we had to follow the legendary crack marketing team 4000 feet above the Big Sur coast in a helicopter to capture the shot.

The trio's attempt at macOS Catalina involved backpacking/hiking across Catalina island to try and get the same drone shot Apple had achieved. This time, however, flying a drone wouldn't be enough to get the shot, not to mention that it's illegal to fly drones over the coast. Instead, the team hired a helicopter pilot who took them four thousand feet above the Big Sur coastline. Their first attempt was foiled by dense cloud coverage, however second-time round they were able to get the shot, and you have to admit they did a pretty good job.