With Apple's September event in the rearview mirror and its new iPhones announced, countless iPhone 11 cases have popped up commanding your attention. Some of them are really good, they just don't stand out. WaterField's new sleeve will definitely stand out in a sea of cases.

WaterField Designs unveiled its new Executive Leather iPhone Sleeve with six custom-fitted sizes for the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. It is a perfect alternative to bulky cases that also provides an elegant experience.