The rumors of an impending MacBook Pro refresh continue to swirl as we head into iPhone 13 season — but the most recent of those rumors suggest that those new machines might not be quite as impending as we had hoped. But even if we have to wait a little longer than we had hoped — don't worry. It'll be worth the wait.

Some people had suggested that the new mini-LED LED MacBook Pro refresh could be with us within weeks. But that now seems increasingly unlikely, with a new report pointing to November as a potential window. But don't worry. Again, it'll be worth the wait.

Sure, some people might have MacBook Pro money burning a hole in their pocket, itching to get their next machine. But, of course, rumors of delays are never fun — although it's impossible to delay something that hasn't been announced yet! — but these things happen. And don't worry, like I said, it'll be worth the wait.

The new MacBook Pro will be worth the wait because of what it promises to bring to the table. This will be the biggest refresh the MacBook Pro has seen in some time, and not only will it look new and be faster than ever, but it will reportedly see the return of some big features that have been AWOL for far too long, too.

If what we've been hearing turns out to be accurate, these new MacBook Pros will come in 14-inch and 16-inch configurations, meaning the smaller screen is now bigger thanks to, presumably, smaller bezels. That's always a good thing.

Next, we have performance. Rumors of an Apple-designed A1X chip come with murmurings of huge amounts of RAM — up to 64GB, in fact. Ten cores, eight of them the high-performance variety. That sounds like a beast of a machine, and we're even told we should expect to be able to get the same specifications in both machines, too.