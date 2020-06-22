What you need to know
- The Weather app is getting some much-needed updates in iOS 14.
- Apple is adding severe weather alerts, next hour precipitation tracking, and more.
- The new features are most likely related to Apple's acquisition of the Dark Sky weather app.
One of the apps that did not get much love during the keynote of WWDC was the Weather app, but it appears that Apple is quietly bringing some major new features to the app.
According to the features section of the iOS 14 preview, Apple is adding four new features to the app.
The first is what Apple calls "Next Hour Precipitation", which will show the intensity of precipitation over the next hour in your local area. It appears that the feature will be limited to the United States at launch.
"View a minute‑by‑minute chart that shows the intensity of rain or snow over the coming hour. Available for the U.S."
Apple is also adding severe weather alerts for the United States, Europe, Japan, Canada, and Australia.
"The Weather app and widgets display government alerts about certain severe weather events including tornados, winter storms, flash floods, and more. Available for the U.S., Europe, Japan, Canada, and Australia."
"Significant Shifts" will show users when the weather is planning on changing drastically in the next 24 hours.
"The Weather widget indicates when the weather will be much warmer, colder, or wetter in the next day."
Apple is also now including the chance of precipitation in the multi-day forecast.
"The multi-day weather forecast now includes the chance of precipitation for each day."
These new features are most likely related to Apple's recent acquisition of the Dark Sky weather app. As Apple continues to integrate Dark Sky's technology, we should continue to see even more features come to the app.
We are grateful to Setapp for sponsoring our coverage of WWDC 2020. The content of this article reflects solely our own editorial opinion.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Xbox Elite Controller 2, Adaptive Controller support coming to Apple TV
During its WWDC 2020 presentation today, Apple unveiled the next version of its OS for Apple TV, tvOS. For fans of Microsoft's Xbox controllers, you'll be able to use the new Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 and the Xbox Adaptive Controller starting in tvOS 14.
Just the top 10 iOS games rake in more than $13 million in daily revenue
The App Store can be a difficult place to make money. Unless you're one of the top ten games in the entire marketplace, it seems.
Review: AUKEY's Wireless Charging Power Bank is all you need on the go
AUKEY's Wireless Charging Power Bank has a kickstand, so you can watch videos while you charge your iPhone wirelessly. Plus, charge two other devices via USB-A and a USB-C ports at the same time.
What’s on iMore’s desk for WWDC
Just because we're not attending WWDC in person, doesn't mean we won't have our most important tech at our fingertips.