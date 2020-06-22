One of the apps that did not get much love during the keynote of WWDC was the Weather app, but it appears that Apple is quietly bringing some major new features to the app.

According to the features section of the iOS 14 preview, Apple is adding four new features to the app.

The first is what Apple calls "Next Hour Precipitation", which will show the intensity of precipitation over the next hour in your local area. It appears that the feature will be limited to the United States at launch.

"View a minute‑by‑minute chart that shows the intensity of rain or snow over the coming hour. Available for the U.S."

Apple is also adding severe weather alerts for the United States, Europe, Japan, Canada, and Australia.

"The Weather app and widgets display government alerts about certain severe weather events including tornados, winter storms, flash floods, and more. Available for the U.S., Europe, Japan, Canada, and Australia."

"Significant Shifts" will show users when the weather is planning on changing drastically in the next 24 hours.

"The Weather widget indicates when the weather will be much warmer, colder, or wetter in the next day."

Apple is also now including the chance of precipitation in the multi-day forecast.

"The multi-day weather forecast now includes the chance of precipitation for each day."

These new features are most likely related to Apple's recent acquisition of the Dark Sky weather app. As Apple continues to integrate Dark Sky's technology, we should continue to see even more features come to the app.