Philips Hue smart lights are pretty fantastic since you can control them with your phone through the Philips Hue app, HomeKit, or through a virtual assistant with voice commands (Alexa, Siri, or Google). For those times where you need a physical button though, you can go with the official Philips Hue Smart Dimmer Switch for convenient controls. It works just like a normal light switch, except it's imbued with smart technology that, as it states in the name, allows for wireless dimming. Here are some accessories that can enhance how you use and store your Dimmer.

Not just for dimming

With all of these accessories, your Philips Hue Smart Dimmer Switch with Remote is bound to get a lot of use! Our favorite accessory is the Philips Hue Smart Plug, which works with the dimmer to add remote control to just about anything you can plug in. This plug works great with lamps, fans, heaters, air purifiers, and more.

Have trouble keeping your Hue light bulbs connected due to a certain someone in your home using the old light switch on the wall? Then check out the Samotech Toggle Light Switch Cover. This handy accessory installs over the top of your light switch, blocking others from using the traditional method, and a magnetic base gives your dimmer the home it deserves.