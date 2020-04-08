Philips Hue smart lights are pretty fantastic since you can control them with your phone through the Philips Hue app, HomeKit, or through a virtual assistant with voice commands (Alexa, Siri, or Google). For those times where you need a physical button though, you can go with the official Philips Hue Smart Dimmer Switch for convenient controls. It works just like a normal light switch, except it's imbued with smart technology that, as it states in the name, allows for wireless dimming. Here are some accessories that can enhance how you use and store your Dimmer.
Convenient control: Philips Hue Smart PlugStaff Favorite
The Hue Smart Plug works with all sorts of devices, not just lighting. When combined with the Hue Dimmer Switch, you can add smart control to fans, air purifiers, chargers, and more. Since the plug only supports on and off, you can program the dimming buttons on the Dimmer to control other accessories in your room.
Central hub: Philips Hue Bridge
If you have a Smart Dimmer Switch, you're going to need the Philips Hue Bridge to make it work. The Bridge can connect up to 50 Philips Hue lights, so you can control them through your phone, voice controls, or with remotes like the Smart Dimmer Switch.
Track your remote: Tile Mate
While you may keep the dimmer remote in its cradle most of the time, it's still a remote, so it may get replaced. With the Tile Mate, you can slap it onto the dimmer remote and track where it is in the house through your phone. If you can't find it, just make it ring and follow the noise!
Rock it: Samotech Rocker Light Switch Cover
While the Hue Dimmer is easy to stick on the wall next to your light switches, they don't prevent the old switch from being used. This Samotech Rocker Light Switch Cover is a clever little accessory that installs over your existing switch, taking it completely out of the equation, making your dimmer the only way that your lights can be controlled.
Toggles too: Samotech Toggle Light Switch Cover
Just like with the rocker switch cover, the Samotech Toggle Cover installs over your existing switch, giving you a perfect home for the Dimmer. Installation is quick and easy, using your existing light switch plate screws, and the magnetic base still allows you to detach the dimmer when needed.
Just a snap: Mitzvah Magnetic Switch Cover
If you are not quite committed to making the Hue Dimmer your primary method for turning on and off your lights, then the Mitzvah Magnetic Switch Cover works great as a temporary solution. This cover snaps over your light switches magnetically, preventing those from using the switch underneath, and can be removed with ease.
Portable light: Philips Hue Go
The Philips Hue Go is a portable lamp that lasts between 2-3 hours on a single charge at 40 percent brightness, or you can leave it plugged in for 100 percent brightness (300 lumens). It features two white light options and five color presets that you can cycle through with a button on the lamp itself. You can also use the app to access 16 million colors and use the Smart Dimmer Switch to adjust the brightness to your liking.
Bias lighting: Philips Hue Play Bar
Bias lighting is all the rage these days and if you are looking to jump in, then the Hue Play Bar is one of the best options around. These colorful, compact bars of light are designed for installation behind a TV or monitor, either by mounting them on your set or with the included stands. A Philips Hue Dimmer Switch makes turning them on and off a breeze.
Strips of ambient lighting: Philips Hue LightStrip Plus
Ambient lighting is a big thing with the Philips Hue ecosystem, so you may want to consider the LightStrip Plus. You can put these light stripes anywhere, such as underneath bars, bed frames, or cabinets, and trim to the desired length. These strips provide gorgeous displays of color and can be dimmed with the Smart Dimmer Remote.
Outdoor lighting: Philips Hue Econic Outdoor Wall Lantern
The Econic Outdoor Wall Lantern is a beautiful modern outdoor light that works with the Hue Dimmer Switch. You can easily control your outdoor lighting's brightness with the remote, or even set schedules and geofencing options for the Inara through the app.
Best overall bulb: Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Bulb
The standard Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 bulbs allow you to fill a room with either normal white or color mood lighting, depending on what you feel like having. These bulbs also have a lifespan of around 25,000 hours, so you won't need to replace them for a while.
Basic and affordable lighting: Philips Hue White Smart Bulb
Hue products do get pricey, but if you just want to get started with the Hue ecosystem, the basic Hue White A19 bulbs are reasonably priced. They're 60W in brightness and can be dimmed, making it perfect to go with your Smart Dimmer Switch.
Not just for dimming
With all of these accessories, your Philips Hue Smart Dimmer Switch with Remote is bound to get a lot of use! Our favorite accessory is the Philips Hue Smart Plug, which works with the dimmer to add remote control to just about anything you can plug in. This plug works great with lamps, fans, heaters, air purifiers, and more.
Have trouble keeping your Hue light bulbs connected due to a certain someone in your home using the old light switch on the wall? Then check out the Samotech Toggle Light Switch Cover. This handy accessory installs over the top of your light switch, blocking others from using the traditional method, and a magnetic base gives your dimmer the home it deserves.
