According to Nintendo, the game keeps the elements that players loved of the original, including co-op, imaginative levels, and power-ups, but now characters move faster, and the dash powers up faster. You can also stop everything to capture the perfect photo with Snapshot Mode, allowing filters and decorating with fun stamps. We can't wait to see fan photos created with this feature!

As part of Mario's 35th Anniversary, Nintendo announced some exciting new games! Originally a Wii U game, Super Mario 3D World was an expected remaster to Switch, but it's actually being released as Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury. Now we want to know everything about Bowser's Fury , including what is Bowser's Fury, how is it different from the original Super Mario 3D World, and is it worth the buy?

In Bowser's Fury, you'll discover Lake Lapcat, a whole new open-world of islands to explore as you please rather than the set levels of the original. Mario teams up with Bowser Jr., another playable character, to explore the cat-themed area to defeat the giant, enraged, fire-breathing Bowser.

Jump on Plessie's back to travel from isle to isle collecting cat-shaped tokens called Cat Shines — but watch out for those Cat Piranha Plants! When you have enough Cat Shines, you'll be able to break the seal on a massive Super-Bell-shaped power-up called the Giga Bell. This power-up will turn Mario into Giga Cat Mario so you can fight the aforementioned fire-breathing Bowser.

Since the game won't be released for another few weeks, we don't have the full details yet, but the biggest difference from the original game that we've seen so far is that Bowser's Fury is only for one or two players versus Super Mario 3D World's four-player co-op. But, we do know you can use amiibo!

I skipped the Wii U console, so I didn't get the opportunity to play this on the original release. I'm excited to get the chance to experience Bowser's Fury for myself on February 12, 2021. You can pre-order your copy today.