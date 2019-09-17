Best Answer: Of the storage options available, the best storage capacity for most people is the 256GB model. With the pro-level features of the device, we feel that 64GB is too little, and 512GB may be too much for most.

The missing 128GB model and tiny 64GB alternative

Apple has a long, frustrating track record when it comes to the iPhone storage options it provides. While companies like Samsung have been offering phones with SD card slots for many years, iPhone owners have been forced to decide between too little or too much internal storage. With the company's iPhone Pro lineup for 2019/20, a similar choice is necessary.

Ideally, most users would be content with a 128GB iPhone 11 Pro/Pro Max model. Unfortunately, that's not one Apple offers. Instead, the choice is between storage of 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

With iOS software already taking up some space and the new triple-lens camera system and 12MP TrueDepth cameras on the iPhone 11 Pro Max, storage can fill up quickly if you plan on taking lots of photos and videos. Add to this the bulky size of some iOS games, and we can't recommend the 64GB model.

You're spending a lot of money for an iPhone 11 Pro Max. The last thing you want to do is run out of storage and turn the device into a costly paperweight.

The 256GB is a good middle ground

Without a 128GB model, for most, the 256GB size should be the best fit. At this level, you'll have plenty of room for your apps, music, and 4K video.

What about 512GB?

If you think 256GB is not enough, go with the 512GB. This model has the largest capacity offered by Apple on iPhones, and you'll likely never have to worry about reaching full storage again.

If you plan on doing a lot of 4K video recording with those new camera lenses (Wide, Ultra Wide, and Telephoto), then the 512GB capacity is the way to go. The 4K videos take up a lot of space, and with the larger storage size, it should be enough.