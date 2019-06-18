What is the warranty for BeatsX headphones?

Best answer: BeatsX headphones are covered under the Apple One-Year Limited Warranty, which protects you from manufacturer's defects up to one year from the original retail purchase date.

"Your Apple-branded or Beats-branded hardware product ("Product") is warranted against defects in materials and workmanship for a period of ONE (1) YEAR from the date of original retail purchase ("Warranty Period") when used in accordance with Apple`s user manuals."

It's also important to note what the Apple One-Year Limited Warranty says about the battery of the BeatsX headphones:

In simple English, this means Apple will repair or replace your BeatsX headphones if the problem is a defect or issue with the headphones that was caused by the manufacturing process. This means if you cause the BeatsX to stop functioning or do physical damage to it, you won't be covered under the Apple One-Year Limited Warranty.

"This warranty excludes normal depletion of consumable parts such as batteries unless failure has occurred due to a defect in materials or workmanship."

Now, the rechargeable battery in the BeatsX shouldn't fail in the first year — if they do, there's clearly something wrong — but this clause could prevent you from seeking a replaceable just to get a shiny new battery before your coverage is over.

The good news is within one year you shouldn't experience any noticeable drop in battery performance, so none of this should matter in the grand scheme of things.

No extra warranty provided by Apple

If you're used to buying other Apple products, such as iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks, you may be familiar with AppleCare+, which is an extended warranty. However, the BeatsX headphones aren't eligible for the AppleCare+ program.

Third-party warranty

Some credit card companies provide additional warranty protection when you make your purchase using their card. For example, The Platinum Card® from American Express will extend your warranty by a whole year, if the entire purchase is made on the credit card and so will the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card.

Each credit card company is different and has different warranty benefits for some states. Be sure you read and understand these benefits before you decide to rely on them entirely.