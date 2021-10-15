Popular instant messaging service WhatsApp has rolled out a new security feature that will keep chats safer than ever before. The new end-to-end (E2E) encryption option for chat backups works whether they're saved in iCloud or Google Drive and users get to choose how they're authenticated.

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement, saying that users will be able to create their own password or 64-bit key by way of authentication.

While end-to-end encrypted messages you send and receive are stored on your device, many people also want a way to back up their chats in case they lose their phone. Starting today, we are making available an extra, optional layer of security to protect backups stored on Google Drive or iCloud with end-to-end encryption. No other global messaging service at this scale provides this level of security for their users' messages, media, voice messages, video calls, and chat backups. You can now secure your end-to-end encrypted backup with either a password of your choice or a 64-digit encryption key that only you know. Neither WhatsApp nor your backup service provider will be able to read your backups or access the key required to unlock it.

Zuckerberg did note that, with more than two billion users, WhatsApp will need to roll the feature out slowly. If you aren't seeing it yet, sit tight —it's coming. WhatsApp users can find more information about how to enable E2E chat backup encryption on the WhatsApp website, too.

WhatsApp is hugely popular and is one of the best iPhone options for people who want to be able to chat with people on Android devices without falling back to SMS. Features like this go a long way to ensuring the chats people run are safe, even when backed up to third-party servers.