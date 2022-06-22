WhatsApp could one day take a leaf out of the Messages app's book and show people when the people they're messaging have a Focus enabled. But right now, it's only available in concept form.

Message users are already making use of Focus Status, a feature added to iOS 15 that allows apps to show when other people have a specific Focus mode enabled — like Do Not Disturb, for example. That means that people sending messages will always know when the recipient is in a situation where they won't receive a notification. As of right now, WhatsApp doesn't support such a feature, but WABetaInfo has created a concept that imagines that it could.