A new report says that WhatsApp is working on a feature that could let users migrate their conversations to a new phone number, as well as to a different platform as previously thought.

From WABetaInfo:

As explained in a previous article, WhatsApp is finally working on a feature to transfer your WhatsApp chat history to a different platform in a future update for iOS and Android. This feature fixes the "issue" where a user couldn't restore the chat history after buying a device that's not on the same operating system. In fact, it's not possible to restore your chat history from iCloud on WhatsApp for Android, and WhatsApp for iOS cannot restore the backup from Google Drive. WhatsApp is now working on a solution to migrate the chat history: In this case, we showed a screenshot where it's possible to migrate the chat history from WhatsApp for iOS to WhatsApp for Android, but the opposite is possible too.

WhatsApp is now reportedly also working on the possibility of transferring chat history not just across platforms but also to a different phone number.

As you can see from the screenshot, not only can users move a chat to Android, there is also a different option for transferring to a different phone number. It also indicates that users will be able to move all their WhatsApp media as well as their chat history.

The report says the feature is "under development" on both iOS and Android and will be available in a future update.