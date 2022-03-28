What you need to know
- WhatsApp is currently testing a new file size cap of 2GB when transferring between people.
- The file size limit for transfers is currently 100MB.
- Some beta testers ion Argentina can now take advantage of the change.
WhatsApp is testing a change that will allow people to send and receive files of up to 2GB in size, according to a new report. The instant-messaging service currently limits files to just 100MB when being sent via its apps.
The new move would allow WhatsApp users to send much larger files than they currently can, something that opens up new file transfer possibilities. File sizes have ballooned in recent years and 100MB does seem a little on the small side in 2022.
Now, WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp is testing the ability to send 2GB files, although the option is currently limited to a small number of beta testers who are in Argentina.
WhatsApp is starting a small test in the last few days, and some people can now share media files up to 2GB! Unfortunately, this is only available in Argentina and it is limited to a certain number of beta testers. In fact, we don't even know if WhatsApp is planning to roll out the same feature to more people in the future, since this is a test. WhatsApp may even roll back the changes by restoring the previous limit after the test: only time will tell.
As the original report notes, there is no guarantee that this feature will be available to everyone but it does seem likely that it's only a matter of time before it rolls out to people worldwide and beyond the beta program.
WhatsApp is one of the best iPhone apps for communicating securely with people on non-Apple devices. Adding support for larger file transfers is something that many would be pleased to see happen.
