WhatsApp is testing a change that will allow people to send and receive files of up to 2GB in size, according to a new report. The instant-messaging service currently limits files to just 100MB when being sent via its apps.

The new move would allow WhatsApp users to send much larger files than they currently can, something that opens up new file transfer possibilities. File sizes have ballooned in recent years and 100MB does seem a little on the small side in 2022.

Now, WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp is testing the ability to send 2GB files, although the option is currently limited to a small number of beta testers who are in Argentina.