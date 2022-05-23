WhatsApp is reportedly testing a change that could make it easier for people to see what images others like when they are in an album.

While the feature isn't yet available, even to those on the current TestFlight beta, WABetaInfo reports that it is indeed one that is being developed within the instant messaging company. No timescales for when we can expect either a beta or final release have been shared, either.

The feature itself will display a thumbnail of the image that was liked by someone else, making it easier to see which images are proving popular even when they are part of an album.