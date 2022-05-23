What you need to know
- WhatsApp is testing a new way to highlight which images in an album have been liked.
- A new thumbnail image will show which image was liked.
- The only way to see which images within albums have been liked is to tap through to that album to see.
WhatsApp is reportedly testing a change that could make it easier for people to see what images others like when they are in an album.
While the feature isn't yet available, even to those on the current TestFlight beta, WABetaInfo reports that it is indeed one that is being developed within the instant messaging company. No timescales for when we can expect either a beta or final release have been shared, either.
The feature itself will display a thumbnail of the image that was liked by someone else, making it easier to see which images are proving popular even when they are part of an album.
This screenshot shows the difference between the current version and the one released in a future update. While we don't know which media received a reaction in an automatic album without opening it, WhatsApp will let us view detailed reaction info by showing a media thumbnail in the future.
WhatsApp is undoubtedly one of the best iPhone apps for people who need to stay in touch with others, especially if those people are using non-Apple devices like Android phones. Tweaks like this one might not make a huge change to how people use the app, but it's an example of a small quality of life change that could improve things in the aggregate.
