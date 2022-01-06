The popular cross-platform instant messaging app WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will see people receive notifications when they are mentioned in a group message. While only currently available to those who are running the latest developer beta of WhatsApp via TestFlight, it's hoped that we will all be able to take advantage of it in the future.

The feature, which was first noted by WABetaInfo, is part of WhatsApp version 22.1.71 and adds notifications only when people are mentioned in a group chat — the same notification isn't currently triggered from within a one-on-one chat.