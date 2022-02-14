What you need to know
- WhatsApp is testing a change that will allow businesses to add cover photos to their accounts.
- The new cover photo feature is being tested with iOS TestFlight users right now.
- There is no indication that those who have persona accounts will also be able to use the same feature.
The hugely popular instant messaging service WhatsApp is testing a feature change that will allow business users to set a cover photo for their accounts.
The feature, which doesn't appear to be in the works for standard users accounts, is currently being tested by those who are on the iOS TestFlight program according to a WABetaInfo report.
As you can see in this screenshot, WhatsApp is planning to introduce a camera button in your Business Settings: you can select a photo or take a new one to use as the cover photo. When other people (including standard WhatsApp user accounts) visit your business profile, they will be able to see your cover photo.
Unfortunately, there is no indication that this cover photo feature will come to the accounts of private users although there is the chance WhatsApp could change course in the future — even before the feature ships to businesses, if we're lucky.
There is no available timescale for when this new feature will roll out to businesses or indeed if it even will — beta features can still be killed off before making their way into the App Store, of course.
WhatsApp is one of the best iPhone and Mac apps for people who need to communicate with people on other platforms and can be a valuable tool for businesses and private users alike.
