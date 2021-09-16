A new report says that WhatsApp is quietly rolling out multi-device support for users of the stable version of the app.

Quietly shielded by the iPhone 13 event, WABetaInfo reports:

In the last few days, WhatsApp is releasing the possibility to join the beta program for multi-device, for people that use stable versions of WhatsApp for Android and iOS.

Several people didn't join the multi-device beta program for some reason: they see it's a beta program so they understand they might experience issues. Today WhatsApp is working on forcing people to update to the multi-device version, for a future update

WhatsApp is now asking users to upgrade to its new Linked devices feature, with the report noting WhatsApp has improved many aspects of multi-device support. WhatsApp announced its plans for multi-device support earlier this year, along with support for switching between iOS and Android, from that report: