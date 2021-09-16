What you need to know
- WhatsApp is currently testing multi-device support.
- The company is rolling out the feature beyond TestFlight to users on stable versions of WhatsApp.
A new report says that WhatsApp is quietly rolling out multi-device support for users of the stable version of the app.
Quietly shielded by the iPhone 13 event, WABetaInfo reports:
In the last few days, WhatsApp is releasing the possibility to join the beta program for multi-device, for people that use stable versions of WhatsApp for Android and iOS.
Several people didn't join the multi-device beta program for some reason: they see it's a beta program so they understand they might experience issues. Today WhatsApp is working on forcing people to update to the multi-device version, for a future update
WhatsApp is now asking users to upgrade to its new Linked devices feature, with the report noting WhatsApp has improved many aspects of multi-device support. WhatsApp announced its plans for multi-device support earlier this year, along with support for switching between iOS and Android, from that report:
As reported by our friends at Android Central, WhatsApp announced the move during Wednesday's Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 launch event:
WhatsApp is one of the best messaging apps around, but a key feature omission was the ability to switch between platforms. Users on Android have to start over from scratch if they want to switch to iOS, and the same holds true the other way. Well, WhatsApp is now addressing this issue by introducing out the ability to transfer chat history between Android and iOS.
WhatsApp says that starting right now, WhatsApp will let users move their entire WhatsApp chat history across platforms, including voice notes, photos, and conversations, where previously moving between iOS and Android meant losing all that data and starting again.
