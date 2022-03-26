What you need to know
- A new WhatsApp beta is available.
- It brings full support for iOS 15.
- That means some cool interface tweaks and more on the way.
WhatsApp has rolled out a new beta with full support for iOS 15, which means better compatibility is not far away.
While WhatsApp is one of the best iPhone apps for messaging across platforms, it hasn't had full iOS 15 support since the latest mobile OS was released last year. Now, that looks set to change. As reported by WABetaInfo:
After 6 months from the first release of iOS 15, WhatsApp is finally supporting iOS 15 now. In reality, WhatsApp indirectly supports some iOS 15 features, like the ability to show profile photos in notifications for certain users and the support for focus mode, but the official support was not available. The company is now releasing the WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.7.0.76 update, which brings the official support for the latest iOS update, bringing some changes about the interface:
It looks like the rollout will bring some very slight interface tweaks, such as a darker toolbar. It will also mean more users seeing profile photos in notifications. The report notes that these are only the first few changes that have come thanks to the extra compatibility, with more compatibility on the way. The beta release also includes compatibility fixes and some bug squashing too. With the beta now available, it is likely that the full public version of WhatsApp will get similar support in the not-too-distant future.
