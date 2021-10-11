Fans of sending voice messages via WhatsApp might soon be able to pause their recordings and then restart them later.

As spotted by WhatsApp watchers WABetaInfo, the current beta of the iPhone app includes a new change that allows people to add extra content to an existing voice recording before it is submitted. In its current state, WhatsApp requires that messages be recorded and then sent as-is, with additional content then needing to be a whole new message.

That appears to be set to change.