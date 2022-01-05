What you need to know
- Some WhatsApp beta testers report that profile images are appearing as part of incoming notifications.
- The profile images require people to be using the latest beta as well as iOS 15.
- There is currently no indication of when the feature will be available to all.
The hugely popular instant messaging app WhatsApp looks set to add a new feature that will be popular among almost everyone, although some will not have even realized it doesn't already exist. According to a new report, WhatsApp on iOS will soon begin to display a message sender's profile picture in the recipient's notification.
According to a new WABetaInfo report, those running the latest TestFlight beta and iOS 15 or later are now seeing profile images appear when they receive incoming message notifications. It's a feature that many other apps already offer and it makes not only for a more interesting notification but for a more easily identifiable one, too.
As you can see in this screenshot, WhatsApp has added the support to include profile photos in notifications when you receive new messages from chats and groups. This feature has been released to some beta testers only on iOS 15 since it uses iOS 15 APIs.
It also appears that the change isn't available to everyone, even if they have the correct version of WhatsApp installed. That might suggest that WhatsApp is testing the change with a small pool of users ahead of a wider rollout.
WhatsApp is already one of the best iPhone apps for instant messaging, especially when communicating with an Android user. Changes like this are most welcome, with WhatsApp continuing to improve at a rapid pace. Hopefully, it won't be too long before we can all enjoy this particular change.
TikTok continues its Repost button rollout, limits it to the For You feed
Video-based social network TikTok continues the rollout of its Repost button, giving people a new way to share videos that they find.
Kuo: Apple's AR/VR headset coming this year, but expect limited supplies
Apple's first mixed reality headset will still come in 2022, according to a new research note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Expectations are that the headset will ship in small quantities towards the end of the year, leaving the device difficult to get hold of for those who are keen to see what Apple has been working on.
Review: Rocketbook Core Smart Notebook is built for the digital age
Handwrite anything in this reusable notebook. Then scan and upload your notes to the cloud service of your choice in seconds.
Get peace of mind with these great HomeKit smoke and CO detectors
So you've automated your lighting, your blinds, your thermostat, your dog's feeding schedule, etc. What's left? Well, why not add some smarts to your smoke detector with these HomeKit-enabled options?