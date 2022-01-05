The hugely popular instant messaging app WhatsApp looks set to add a new feature that will be popular among almost everyone, although some will not have even realized it doesn't already exist. According to a new report, WhatsApp on iOS will soon begin to display a message sender's profile picture in the recipient's notification.

According to a new WABetaInfo report, those running the latest TestFlight beta and iOS 15 or later are now seeing profile images appear when they receive incoming message notifications. It's a feature that many other apps already offer and it makes not only for a more interesting notification but for a more easily identifiable one, too.

As you can see in this screenshot, WhatsApp has added the support to include profile photos in notifications when you receive new messages from chats and groups. This feature has been released to some beta testers only on iOS 15 since it uses iOS 15 APIs.

It also appears that the change isn't available to everyone, even if they have the correct version of WhatsApp installed. That might suggest that WhatsApp is testing the change with a small pool of users ahead of a wider rollout.

WhatsApp is already one of the best iPhone apps for instant messaging, especially when communicating with an Android user. Changes like this are most welcome, with WhatsApp continuing to improve at a rapid pace. Hopefully, it won't be too long before we can all enjoy this particular change.