Today, WhatsApp announced in a blog post that it was releasing a handful of new features across its product line to make communicating easier and more fun.

WhatsApp is already used and loved by more than 2 billion people around the world. While our focus remains on providing a simple, reliable and private way for people to chat with friends and family - we also continue to push forward our product design to make sure WhatsApp remains the most useful way for anyone, anywhere to connect.

One of the highlights from the release includes new animated sticker packs, something that WhatsApp says is becoming extremely popular on the platform. They also are launching the ability to scan a QR code in order to add a contact, rather than having to enter someone's number. Dark Mode is also rolling out to its web and desktop app.

Today, we are excited to confirm some new features that are rolling out over the next few weeks: Animated Stickers: Stickers are one of the fastest growing ways people communicate on WhatsApp, with billions sent every day. We are rolling out new animated sticker packs that are even more fun and expressive.

QR codes: We are making it easier than ever to add a new contact. Soon when you meet someone new, you will be able to scan their QR code to add them to your contacts. No more tapping in their digits one at a time.

Dark mode for WhatsApp web and desktop: The incredibly popular Dark Mode theme now extends to your computer.

Improvements to group video calls: With now up to 8 people on a video call, we've made it easier to focus on whoever you want by letting you press and hold to maximize a participant's video to full screen. We also added a video icon in group chats of 8 or less, so you can easily start a group video call with 1-tap.

Status comes to KaiOS: KaiOS users can now enjoy the popular feature that lets you share updates that disappear after 24 hours.

You can watch a video about the new features below: