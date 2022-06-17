WhatsApp rolls out privacy-first features to control who can see your info

What you need to know
- WhatsApp has made new privacy changes.
- People now have more control over who can see things like the last time they were online and more.
WhatsApp has announced a new privacy feature that ensures people have more control over the kinds of information other people can see. As of now, users can choose who can see their profile photo, last seen status, and more.
The change, which WhatsApp announced via Twitter, means that people now have more granular control over who is able to see information that could be used for nefarious deeds. According to the tweet, people can now "select who from your contact list can see your Profile Photo, About, and Last Seen status." The instant messaging outfit has also updated its security page to explain more about the settings that are now available.
Adjust your privacy settings to control who sees your information. You can set your last seen, profile photo, about, or status to the following options:
Everyone: Your last seen, profile photo, about, or status will be available to all WhatsApp users. My Contacts: Your last seen, profile photo, about, or status will be available to your contacts from your address book only. My Contacts Except…: Your last seen, profile photo, about, or status will be available to your contacts from your address book, except those you exclude. Nobody: Your last seen, profile photo, about, or status won't be available to anyone.
WhatsApp is already one of the best iPhone apps for people who need to stay in touch with those who don't have access to iMessage and the addition of new privacy controls is more than welcome. In a world where privacy and protections are more important than ever, it's always promising to see companies and apps take action.
WhatsApp is available for download from the App Store now and is free for all.
