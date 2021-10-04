WhatsApp logoSource: Harish Jonnalagadda / iMore

  • WhatsApp continues to improve its disappearing messages feature.
  • New controls have been added to the latest beta build that allow users to set when a message will disappear.

Messaging platform WhatsApp continues to work towards improving its disappearing messages feature with a new option set to allow people to choose exactly when those messages will be wiped out.

According to WhatsApp watchers WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is now testing the ability for users to select from multiple options, giving them the power to decide how long a message will live before being deleted. In its current form, the beta allows for options including 24 hours, seven days, and 90 days.

The report also notes that WhatsApp will allow users to set a default timer, ensuring all future messages disappear after a set period of time.

You can also set a default message timer for new chats. What does it mean? If you enable "Default Message Timer" within WhatsApp Privacy Settings, all new chats will start with the disappearing messages option enabled for the selected duration. Note that, when you set the default message timer, your existing chats and new groups won't be started with the default timer.

It isn't yet clear when WhatsApp will roll its disappearing message improvements out to the masses and its current TestFlight beta is full. Let's hope that we all get in on the act sooner rather than later — better disappearing message controls could help make WhatsApp one of the best iPhone apps for people who want to be able to send messages that don't hang around forever.