What you need to know
- WhatsApp continues to improve its disappearing messages feature.
- New controls have been added to the latest beta build that allow users to set when a message will disappear.
Messaging platform WhatsApp continues to work towards improving its disappearing messages feature with a new option set to allow people to choose exactly when those messages will be wiped out.
According to WhatsApp watchers WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is now testing the ability for users to select from multiple options, giving them the power to decide how long a message will live before being deleted. In its current form, the beta allows for options including 24 hours, seven days, and 90 days.
The report also notes that WhatsApp will allow users to set a default timer, ensuring all future messages disappear after a set period of time.
You can also set a default message timer for new chats. What does it mean? If you enable "Default Message Timer" within WhatsApp Privacy Settings, all new chats will start with the disappearing messages option enabled for the selected duration. Note that, when you set the default message timer, your existing chats and new groups won't be started with the default timer.
It isn't yet clear when WhatsApp will roll its disappearing message improvements out to the masses and its current TestFlight beta is full. Let's hope that we all get in on the act sooner rather than later — better disappearing message controls could help make WhatsApp one of the best iPhone apps for people who want to be able to send messages that don't hang around forever.
Your Safari bookmarks are now protected by end-to-end encryption
Apple's Safari now supports end-to-end encryption for bookmerks.
One of the biggest selling points of the new iPhone 13 Pro is the camera
The iPhone 13 Pro brings a new ProMotion display, faster 5G connectivity, A15 Bionic, and so much more. But what about that impressive new camera system? Here are our first impressions.
iPhone 13 still ships with earphones in France because of this law
As was the case with iPhone 12, the iPhone 13 in France ships inside a larger box containing Apple's Lightning earbuds because of laws regarding electromagnetic radiation exposure for children.
The Apple Pencil isn't the only iPad stylus — try these great alternatives!
In need of a great stylus for your iPad, but don't want to pay the steep cost of an Apple Pencil? These great alternatives are just as good, if not better in some aspects!