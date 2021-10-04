Messaging platform WhatsApp continues to work towards improving its disappearing messages feature with a new option set to allow people to choose exactly when those messages will be wiped out.

According to WhatsApp watchers WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is now testing the ability for users to select from multiple options, giving them the power to decide how long a message will live before being deleted. In its current form, the beta allows for options including 24 hours, seven days, and 90 days.

The report also notes that WhatsApp will allow users to set a default timer, ensuring all future messages disappear after a set period of time.