The popular messaging app WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will make it possible for people to create new, custom icons to help label group chats, according to a new report.

The new feature, says WABetaInfo, will allow people to create custom icons for use with group chats in a way that isn't already possible. Right now, people can assign a photo as a group chat icon, but that's all.

WhatsApp is releasing a new minor feature today: the possibility to quickly create a group icon using an editor! You could create temporary groups and you might have no idea about which icon to use. The group icon editor, available on WhatsApp for iOS, allows you to generate an icon choosing the background color, an emoji or sticker. If you want to test the feature, you need to verify if it's enabled for your WhatsApp account. Open Group Info and tap the camera icon to change the group icon: if you see a new option called "Emoji & Sticker", it means you can start using the feature today.

It's worth noting that the feature will only be available to those who are using the latest WhatsApp TestFlight beta, however.

There's currently no indication of when we can expect this feature to come to the App Store version of WhatsApp, but it seems unlikely to be too far away from being ready for primetime. I for one can't wait to give my group chats a new look!

WhatsApp continues to be popular despite its association with Facebook. It helps that it's one of the best iPhone options for anyone wanting to send and receive messages and media with Android owners, too.