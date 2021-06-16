WhatsApp is testing changes that will alter the way users deal with archived chats, including the ability to have new messages no longer move a chat from the archived area.

According to a new WABetaInfo post, the latest TestFlight build includes support for the new features, something the outlet is calling "new archive."

The main change will be the way archived chats remain archived even when someone receives a new message. Currently, such chats are moved from the archived sections and appear as regular, active chats.

The new beta includes more changes to how archived chats behave, too.

The archived chat cell is also pinned at the top of your chat list if you have archived chats into

The archived chat cell is always visible and cannot be hidden.

The archived chat cell reports the number of unread chats.

If someone mentioned you in an archived group, you will see the symbol @ in the archived chat cell.

The update is currently only available to those who are on the closed TestFlight beta, but it's surely only a matter of time before these features are made available to everyone.

The question is whether that will happen before Apple announces iPhone 13 this fall. It's sure to be the best iPhone yet, and hopefully we'll be installing this WhatsApp update on it soon enough.