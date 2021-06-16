WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will see iPhone users presented with a sticker suggestion based on the words that they type into a message. The feature is currently available to those who are part of the WhatsApp TestFlight program, although there is no word on when or if the feature will be made available to everyone.

First spotted by WABetaInfo, the feature is similar to Emoji suggestions that iOS makes when typing across all apps, but this time it gives people quick and easy access to a sticker that might do a better job than the words they're using.

When you type a specific word or emoji that reflects one of the stickers in your sticker library, WhatsApp will animate the sticker button, in order to alert you that a sticker has been found.

You can check the video below to see how the feature currently works, although things could change in a future beta or before the feature is made available to everyone.