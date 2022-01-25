The feature, which is the reverse of one that has steadily been making it easier for people to move from iPhones to Android phones, was first spotted by WABetaInfo and is part of recent TestFlight beta builds of WhatsApp . The feature isn't yet live, but screenshots show the feature.

WhatsApp, one of the most popular cross-platform messaging apps available today, is testing a feature that will make it easier for people to migrate their chats from an Android device to an iPhone.

As you can see in this screenshot, WhatsApp will ask for your permission to import the chat history before starting the process. Note that, in [another article] we explained that the Move to iOS app will be needed to migrate your chat history. Further details will be available when the feature is enabled in a future update. Unfortunately, this feature is not available right now, and supported operating systems are unknown. We don't have details about the release of the feature, but we're following the development and we will inform you when there is news.

The Move to iOS app is available for download from the Google Play Store and is designed to help people migrate from their Android devices to a brand new iPhone.

WhatsApp is one of the best iPhone apps around for people who need to be able to communicate with people on Android but migrating chats from Android devices to iPhones has always been an issue. WhatsApp's move to fix that problem are most welcome and can't come to fruition soon enough.