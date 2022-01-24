What you need to know
- WhatsApp is testing a change that will let people pause the recording of voice notes on Macs.
- The latest WhatsApp desktop beta includes the new feature.
- There is no telling when pausing will be rolled out to everyone.
The popular instant messaging service WhatsApp is testing a change to its desktop app that will allow people to pause the recording of voice messages. Currently, people can only stop recordings but the change will allow them to pause and then re-start them at will.
First spotted by WABetaInfo, the new feature is only available to those on the WhatsApp beta program right now.
As you can see in this screenshot, there is a new pause button (in the previous version, there was a stop icon) that allows you to pause the voice note. In this situation, you can listen to the voice note before sending it, you can delete the voice note or you can resume the recording!
This same feature is already available for WhatsApp's iPhone users and it now seems likely to only be a matter of time before it is also made available to those who use the Mac app, too.
WhatsApp is already one of the best iPhone apps for instant messaging and it continues to grow on the Mac, too. While there is no indication of when this feature will be made available to all, it will surely be a welcome one once it lands. Being able to pause and re-start a voice recording can be useful for people who send lengthy messages via voice.
