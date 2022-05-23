WhatsApp plans to drop support for iOS 11 and iOS 10 from October 24, meaning people will need to update their software if they want to continue to use it. However, those with older iPhones might not be able to update to the versions of iOS required in order to keep using the instant messaging app.

From October 24 devices will need to be running iOS 12 or later if they want to be able to use WhatsApp. While that might not impact the majority of people, those who are using older iPhones — including iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C — will need to upgrade to a newer device.

WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp is already testing a new alert that will warn people of the move, while the company's support documentation already lists iOS 12 as the required software version for those using its app. Those on older versions of iOS will continue to have access to what is surely one of the /best iPhone messaging apps for a few months, however.