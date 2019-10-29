If you're a big WhatsApp user you probably have a fair number of chats muted. It's the only way to carry on with a productive life without having your phone pinging like crazy. But WhatsApp has an annoying situation where it shows you an unread badge, even if it's for a chat that's muted. Well, no more!

A new app update, spotted by The Verge, makes things work exactly how they should. Now, no muted chat will increase WhatsApp's unread badge count. You'll never know a message has arrived until you check WhatsApp manually, which is kind of the whole point of muting a chat in the first place.

Finally.

This is a big deal if you find yourself on the receiving end of far too many WhatsApp notifications. And as The Verge notes, it's a huge improvement on how things worked before this update landed.