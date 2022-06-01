WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that could change the way people use the service. It's now being said that the instant messaging service will allow people to edit the messages that they sent, although a timeline isn't yet available.

The new WhatsApp feature, which is yet to be made available to beta testers and is some way off a public release, would allow people to edit messages after sending. The theory is of course that typos could be fixed after being sent, something that Twitter users have pointed to as a reason that tweets should also be editable. The issue on that platform is that tweets could be changed after they have been shared by others, potentially causing offense and embarrassment. The possibility of that happening on WhatsApp isn't so great, however.

WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp had previously considered the same feature only to ditch it so it's possible something similar could happen this time around. The same report also suggests that we won't see any kind of message history, meaning changes will mean the original message content will be lost forever.