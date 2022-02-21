What you need to know
- WhatsApp is working on a redesigned interface for when people are in a group voice call.
- An updated interface is now available for those who are part of the WhatsApp beta test.
- Changes are also coming to the one-on-one voice call interface.
The hugely popular instant messaging service WhatsApp is working on a redesigned interface for when people are in group voice calls on iPhones, according to a new report.
The change, which was first reported by WhatsApp watchers WABetaInfo, means that people will see an updated interface when making a group voice call. The change mimics one that has already been seen for calls that are one-on-one, too.
As you can see in this screenshot, WhatsApp has redesigned the interface when you're in a group call. A similar redesign is also available when you place a simple voice call, as announced in a previous article when the feature was under development. If the new interface is enabled, people can also see real-time voice waveforms.
In addition, the redesign includes a wallpaper voice call, that cannot be edited at the moment.
The change appears to only be available for a limited number of people who are already part of WhatsApp's beta program but we can expect that to expand in due course. There is also no indication of when this feature change will be made available to everyone, but WhatsApp is normally fairly quick and moving things through the development pipeline.
WhatsApp is one of the best iPhone apps at what it does and it's great to see the group calling interface get a lick of paint.
