WhatsApp Business is getting a new subscription offering, according to reports. It'll be called WhatsApp Premium, but it'll be optional and only available to business account holders.

We'd already heard suggestions that a new subscription model was coming but now WABetaInfo has more details. Those details don't include a release window or a price, but we do know that businesses will be able to link up to ten devices to a single WhatsApp Premium account. Those devices can also be given names, too.

Perhaps most interesting is new support for a special account URL, allowing businesses to give people quick and easy access to their WhatsApp account for support and more. Those links will take the form of a wa.me/businessname address.