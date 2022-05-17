What you need to know
- WhatsApp Premium is a new subscription service that will be aimed at businesses.
- Businesses will be able to use up to ten devices on a single account.
- Businesses that sign up will get their own custom URL.
WhatsApp Business is getting a new subscription offering, according to reports. It'll be called WhatsApp Premium, but it'll be optional and only available to business account holders.
We'd already heard suggestions that a new subscription model was coming but now WABetaInfo has more details. Those details don't include a release window or a price, but we do know that businesses will be able to link up to ten devices to a single WhatsApp Premium account. Those devices can also be given names, too.
Perhaps most interesting is new support for a special account URL, allowing businesses to give people quick and easy access to their WhatsApp account for support and more. Those links will take the form of a wa.me/businessname address.
As you can see in this screenshot, WhatsApp Premium will offer to users the ability to link and name up to 10 devices, so business devices can be also renamed to remember them easily. In addition, WhatsApp is also planning to offer the ability to create a unique custom business link: businesses can already use short links to let customers contact them by opening a link that includes their phone number, but WhatsApp Premium will let business accounts create a custom link, for example, wa.me/wabetainfo! Note that this does not mean that the business phone number is hidden: a custom business link is only a better way to contact the business by using an easy-to-remember link. It is not a username but it is unique, so the custom short link will always open a specific business chat.
The screenshots above are for the Android version of WhatsApp, but the feature will be available across all platforms once it launches.
WhatsApp is one of the best ways for businesses to stay in touch with their customers and improvements like this will give them more opportunities to do that. WhatsApp is also one of the best iPhone apps for individuals who want to stay in touch with their Android-toting friends and family, too. If they're already using the app, getting customer support via it makes plenty of sense for them.
