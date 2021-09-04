As we wrote in our previous article about message reactions, we are carefully following the development of the feature. We have shown a screenshot where people could see an informative message saying to update WhatsApp in order to see reactions. Today we can finally show how message reactions look on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is getting a brand new feature that will let users react to messages with emojis, a move that has been revealed in new images for the first time.

As you can see the feature looks exactly like emoji reactions available in other messaging apps. WABI claims that users can react with "any emoji you want", and that reactions aren't anonymous so everyone in a chat will be able to see who has reacted to a specific message. This screenshot is taken on iOS, confirming the feature will be coming to devices like the iPhone 12 and anticipated iPhone 13, but the feature is also expected to come to WhatsApp on Android too.

At this time the feature remains under development and in beta, so is liable to change before it is released to the public. It also doesn't have a clear development timeframe, so who knows when it will be made available.

WhatsApp has made some big changes to its app recently, finally allowing users to import their WhatsApp history when switching from Android to iPhone and vice versa, as well as promising WhatsApp support for iPad and multi-device compatibility.