Best Answer: Although Doom Eternal launches on Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC on March 20, 2020, it won't release on Nintendo Switch until some time later. In fact, no official release date has yet been given for the Switch. However, Switch fans have been assured that there won't be a huge delay after the March 20 release.

Why won't it come out on March 20, 2020?

The gaming company, Panic Button, has been given the task of porting Doom Eternal to Nintendo Switch. This particular company has worked on past Doom titles and, in conjunction with Bethesda, wants to make sure that players get the best experience possible on Nintendo Switch. This partially accounts for the delay. Here's what id Software's Marty Stratton has said on the matter:

It's coming out a bit later than the game is on current consoles and PC, and really that's just because we want to finish the game on those platforms and then give Panic Button – our partner on it – the time they need to really pull those refinements into the Switch version. It's not going to be a huge delay, but we haven't announced the launch time frame yet, but they are fantastic partners. They are masters of that platform.

Panic Button is being "uncompromising" in its porting responsibilities and wants the game to be an enjoyable experience on the Nintendo Switch. According to Stratton, who's had the chance to play the game on this particular platform, he was "stunned" by this version and thinks it's going to surprise people. He went on to say that there shouldn't be a huge delay for Switch fans.

What is Doom Eternal?

The first Doom game was a first-person shooter that launched in 1993 for MS-DOS computers. It inspired several sequels, comic books, boardgames, mobile games, and other media. Today the series is still alive and strong and continues to focus on "Doomguy" hacking and slashing his way violently through demon hordes that literally came from Hell.

Doom Eternal is a direct sequel to the 2016 entry and features several new aspects like the flamethrower, which you can use to incinerate your enemies to a crisp. As you make your way through the game, you'll still get to listen to some sweet heavy metal songs while brutally destroying oncoming foes.

We can't wait to get our hands on the Nintendo Switch version!