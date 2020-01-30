Best Answer: Barring any delays, Temtem will come to Nintendo Switch in May 2020. There are currently no plans to create a physical copy, so it will be digital download only. If you're too excited to wait, the Beta version of the game is currently available for purchase to everyone on Steam. Gotta catch Tem all!: Temtem ($35 at GMG (PC))

What is Temtem? Temtem is a creature-collection RPG similar to the core Pokémon games. The biggest difference is that Temtem is an MMO. The game boasts 141 Temtem and a vibrant world filled with mechanics similar to what's in Game Freak's popular franchise. Players run around an Archipelago catching Temtem, battling other tamers, and defeating Dojo masters to become the ultimate tamer. If you've ever played a Pokémon game, this should sound pretty familiar. Temtem showed up on Kickstarter in 2017 and quickly gained support from thousands of backers, so much so that the developers are planning to eventually bring Temtem to Nintendo Switch. When will Temtem come to Nintendo Switch?

According to Temtem's Kickstarter FAQs page, the game is expected to release on the handheld sometime in May 2020. However, Crema, the developers behind the game, are currently only planning to release a digital version of Temtem. Will Temtem come to Xbox One and PS4? The Temtem community is definitely interested in playing Temtem on other platforms, like Xbox and PlayStation. However, Crema currently hasn't confirmed that the game will be coming to these consoles. The developers stated that in regards to bringing Temtem to more platforms they're "looking forward to making a more specific announcement in the coming days." Hopefully that means their next stretch goal will include these platforms. Isn't Nintendo going to be upset about a Pokémon-esque game?

There are already several games out there that play off of the greatest Nintendo franchises without getting into trouble with the Japanese gaming company. For instance, Oceanhorn is similar to Zelda and Brawlout is a lot like Super Smash Bros. Crema has a good relationship with Nintendo and has already released a game on the Nintendo Switch, Immortal Redneck. It's gotten pretty far into Temtem's development without getting confronted by Game Freak or Nintendo, so it's likely they won't have issues going forward. It helps that Crema has created a unique artstyle and hundreds of new characters. Not to mention that while the battle mechanics are definitely similar, there's enough of a new spin on them to make them unique from Pokémon's combat.