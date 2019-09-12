There's nothing wrong with wanting the latest and greatest from Apple, but you will want to make sure that you buy it from the right place. The Apple Watch Series 5 is finally here, and if you are looking to purchase one you can grab one right now from a variety of different retailers. Unlike with the iPhone 11 and some of Apple's other gadgets, odds are slim that you'll be able to find any type of deals on the hardware since it's so new.
If you have some gift cards stocked up, or rewards that you prefer from a certain retailer, you may want to look beyond Apple for your purchase. Here's where you can buy the new Apple Watch Series 5 for yourself now!
Apple
This year, Apple is doing things a bit different with the Series 5 by allowing you to customize it with the band combination of your choice. That's right, you don't have to pay for a band you don't want only to have to upgrade to another later. Instead, pick the one you like with the color Watch you like, right at the time of purchase. It's a great option, so be sure to check out all the different configurations available.
Apple Watch Series 5 at Apple
Apple is one of the only places you can customize an Apple Watch Series 5 and band combination to exactly your liking. This makes the prices change a bit more, but can give you the Watch of your dreams.
Amazon
If you aren't buying from Apple, Amazon may be your next best option. Between the fast shipping and the vast amount of options available, you'll be in for a great experience. Use the Amazon Credit Card for a way to get some interest free financing to make your new purchase a bit more affordable as well.
Apple Watch Series 5 at Amazon
Now that Amazon and Apple are no longer duking it out, you can buy most of the latest gear from the online retail giant with ease.
B&H Photo
One of the big benefits to shopping at B&H Photo was that you didn't have to pay sales tax at time of purchase in many states, but that's since changed. If you use the company's own credit card, you'll be refunded the amount of the sales tax on the transaction, which could be a decent savings on your new Watch depending on the configuration of choice.
Apple Watch at B&H Photo
If you're ok with signing up for another credit card, you could potentially save a decent chunk of change by making your purchase at B&H.
Best Buy
Whether you have an extended financing option available, some reward certificates to spend, or just prefer shopping at a local Best Buy, the retailer offers a variety of configurations from the GPS-only model to the Nike+ Edition with Cellular. Unfortunately, you can't design the configuration of your choice like you can at Apple, so be sure there's something you like when ordering.
Apple Watch Series 5 at Best Buy
You can earn points back by being a member of Best Buy's free program. There are a bunch of configurations available, so check them all out!
As we get closer to the actual launch, odds are more places will begin accepting orders for the Apple Watch Series 5. Be sure to check back for updates as they become available!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.