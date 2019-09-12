There's nothing wrong with wanting the latest and greatest from Apple, but you will want to make sure that you buy it from the right place. The Apple Watch Series 5 is finally here, and if you are looking to purchase one you can grab one right now from a variety of different retailers. Unlike with the iPhone 11 and some of Apple's other gadgets, odds are slim that you'll be able to find any type of deals on the hardware since it's so new.

If you have some gift cards stocked up, or rewards that you prefer from a certain retailer, you may want to look beyond Apple for your purchase. Here's where you can buy the new Apple Watch Series 5 for yourself now!

Apple

This year, Apple is doing things a bit different with the Series 5 by allowing you to customize it with the band combination of your choice. That's right, you don't have to pay for a band you don't want only to have to upgrade to another later. Instead, pick the one you like with the color Watch you like, right at the time of purchase. It's a great option, so be sure to check out all the different configurations available.