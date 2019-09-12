Apple's new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max officially become available to order on September 13, and there will be quite a few different places selling them. Of course, Apple will have a bunch of them in stock, but other retailers will also get in on the action, and there may be some deals worth considering as well. The first part of your buying process is deciding which of these that you'll want to make your next phone, then you can figure out where to buy it.
Pre-orders kick off at 8:00 AM ET/5:00 AM PT on Friday, September 13. Here are all the places you can get your order in for a new iPhone 11.
Apple
It's no surprise that the Apple Store may be one of your best bets when it comes to ordering the latest from Apple. The company will accept pre-orders for every configuration available, and the best part is that Apple is usually the most honest about showing accurate shipping times. You'll be able to select to trade-in your current phone if you wish, and more during the checkout process.
Sometimes, though, it may not be the easiest. You'll want to make sure you have the Apple Store app on your phone and that you are signed in and your account is current. Be sure you do the same from a computer. Some times the computer works faster, and other times it is easier to get in through the app. If you run into an issue with one, try the other.
iPhone 11 at Apple
Whether you are using the iPhone Upgrade Program or want to just buy one outright, Apple may be one of your best bets. You can order online from a desktop browser or from your phone using the Apple Store app.
Sprint
While the carrier has announced that it will be carrying all three models, at this time there is no information about what potential deals it may offer. We've seen Sprint have some aggressive deals to get people leasing phones, so be sure to check back as preorders go live for more info!
iPhone 11 at Sprint
Odds are you'll need to be prepared to sign a new lease to get any type of decent deal from Sprint this year, but that's been the norm for a while now!
Verizon
Much like some of the other carriers, Verizon hasn't announced it's official plans for iPhone 11 offers, though odds are the carrier will entice people to switch. We've seen everything ranging from BOGO offers to half price deals in the past, so be sure to keep an eye out if you have been considering the switch over to Verizon.
iPhone 11 at Verizon
Verizon tends to offer some great deals for those looking to switch carriers, so be sure to check its offers before just placing your order elsewhere.
T-Mobile
T-Mobile has already announced that it will be offering some pretty large trade-in credits towards the new devices from Apple. You'll need to trade in an iPhone 7 or newer and you can save as much as 50% off the new iPhone 11 via monthly bill credits after. The newer the phone, the bigger the credit amount. Some of the phone offers are really great, and others are not quite as good as what Apple is offering, so be sure to check both out.
iPhone 11 at T-Mobile
You will need to trade a phone in to get this pricing, and you will need to agree to a 24-month payment term for the bill credits to work out, but it's a great way to get Apple's latest for less.
AT&T
The original home of the iPhone will continue carrying all the models this time around, but there's no early indication of what deals could come about. We've seen in the past deals that included buying a more expensive one and getting a lesser expensive model for free on bill credits, as well as some monthly discounts. Be sure to check for offers when placing your order.
IPhone 11 at AT&T
AT&T has had some great deals in the past, and we don't expect this year to be any different. Be sure your account is up to date and you're ready to go at the pre-order time.
Visible
The MVNO that runs on Verizon's network has already confirmed that those who purchase an iPhone 11 model from it will qualify for a $200 prepaid Mastercard. This can be used online for other purchases (like accessories and such), but it is a virtual account so there won't be a card mailed to you.
iPhone 11 at Visible
If you want affordable service to go with your new iPhone, this is the deal to consider. You get great coverage thanks to Verizon's network, and a $200 prepaid account to spent elsewhere.
Sam's Club
Sam's Club is offering a $200 gift card with the pre-order of any iPhone 11 model for a limited time. You will need to set it up on a payment plan through the carrier in order to qualify, and you need to be a member in order to make the purchase.
iPhone 11 at Sam's Club
You'll need to be a Sam's Club member to take advantage of this one, but it's a great offer if you are and happen to be interested in the latest and greatest from Apple.
We will be updating this page as we find more places selling the iPhone 11 and as carriers begin announcing the deals that will be offered. Be sure to check back often! Happy shopping!
