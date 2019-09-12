Apple's new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max officially become available to order on September 13, and there will be quite a few different places selling them. Of course, Apple will have a bunch of them in stock, but other retailers will also get in on the action, and there may be some deals worth considering as well. The first part of your buying process is deciding which of these that you'll want to make your next phone, then you can figure out where to buy it.

Pre-orders kick off at 8:00 AM ET/5:00 AM PT on Friday, September 13. Here are all the places you can get your order in for a new iPhone 11.

Apple

It's no surprise that the Apple Store may be one of your best bets when it comes to ordering the latest from Apple. The company will accept pre-orders for every configuration available, and the best part is that Apple is usually the most honest about showing accurate shipping times. You'll be able to select to trade-in your current phone if you wish, and more during the checkout process.

Sometimes, though, it may not be the easiest. You'll want to make sure you have the Apple Store app on your phone and that you are signed in and your account is current. Be sure you do the same from a computer. Some times the computer works faster, and other times it is easier to get in through the app. If you run into an issue with one, try the other.