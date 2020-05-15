Best Answer: Amazon, of course! You'll find all of the possible colors for the Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones listed on Amazon, and thanks to the third-party sellers, you can buy pick up a good condition used pair for as low as $126, depending on the color.

I've never ordered through a third-party on Amazon before. Is it safe?

The process for buying from a third-party seller on Amazon is the same as placing an order through Amazon itself. Just add the items to your cart and check out as you normally do. The amount you paid is disbursed to the third-party, but it never gets your personal information — that's safe with Amazon.

Most items sold by third-party sellers are still fulfilled by Amazon unless stated otherwise. That means if there are any issues, you can still go to Amazon customer service. When items are fulfilled directly by the sellers, the seller themselves will handle customer service. However, if there are any issues with contacting the seller, you may be eligible for the Amazon A-to-z Guarantee, which can help you get a refund.

Sounds safe enough, but how do I know a seller is legit?

When you view a product listing on Amazon, Amazon's price is shown by default. But if you click on the "New & Used from" link on an item, you see a full list of other sellers and the price they're selling the item for.

In the "Sold by" column, you're able to see the star rating (out of five stars) for the seller. It also informs you of their positive feedback percentage from the past 12 months, as well as the total number of ratings they've received in the seller's lifetime on Amazon.

You should always look for a high star rating and a high percentage of positive feedback before deciding to make a purchase. Clicking on a seller takes you to their storefront, where you can read customer feedback, return policies, shipping information, customer service contact information, and more.

Got it! So will the cheapest price always mean the best condition?

Usually, if you want to get something for the cheapest price, you might have to make a small sacrifice. The cheapest option, depending on what the item is, may just be in "Used - Good" condition, so while it works fine, there may be some wear from previous use.

Amazon's list of item conditions goes from "Used - Acceptable" all the way to "New," so just make sure to take a look at the condition of the cheapest item before clicking on "Add to Cart."

For the cheapest Beats Solo3 headphones, you are looking at "Used - Good" condition. The better the condition they're in, the more the price creeps up.