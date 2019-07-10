Best answer: Best Buy. Right now, Best Buy is the only website with pages for each of the different Nintendo Switch Lite models.

What's the Nintendo Switch Lite?

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a new model for the Nintendo Switch. It's been redesigned as a handheld-only and cannot connect to a TV. It's compatible with any games that have a handheld mode, which means almost everything that isn't 1-2 Switch. It's 5.5 inches and the controls are built-in, so there are no disconnectable Joy-Cons. It has a longer battery life than the original Nintendo Switch and can still play local co-op games with owners of the regular Nintendo Switch.

How much does it cost?

It costs $199, and it will release on September 20, 2019. If you have other questions about the Nintendo Switch Lite, you can check out the announcement article right here. We can't wait to get our hands on this one.

Right now, Best Buy is the only retailer with pre-order pages up. Other retailers will no doubt be adding it in the near future, but at this time, we recommend keeping an eye on Best Buy for when pre-order links will soon go live.