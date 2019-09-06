What you need to know
- These whimisical Life in Silicon Valley iMessage stickers poke fun (in a good way) at the famed valley.
- Developer Aaron Ng created them as a way to capture the Silicon Valley environment.
- You can buy the iMessage stickers in the App Store for $1.99.
Silicon Valley can be a tough place to work in with its fast pace atmosphere. Now there's a perfect way to sum up the environment: iMessage stickers.
Developer Aaron Ng created a set of iMessage stickers called "Life in Silicon Valley Stickers" that make fun (in a lighthearted way) of the famed valley. They follow the same spirit of the hit HBO comedy, also titled Silicon Valley.
Here's what the official description says.
Every industry has it's funny quirks and memes. I've compiled some amusing ones from my industry (technology, and Silicon Valley) into a sticker set for iMessage! There's not a whole lot more to say, I did this because I thought it would be funny and I hope you find it funny too: we've got golden handcuffs, unicorns, and more.
Some of the stickers have funny inside jokes like "Funding Secured," "It's not a good fit at this time…," and "Innovation." They are really cute and whimsical.
You can download the stickers now through the App Store for $1.99.
