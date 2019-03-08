Best answer: The three starter Pokémon for Pokémon Sword and Shield are the grass-type chimp Grooky, the fire-type rabbit Scorbunny, and the water-type water lizard Sobble. Choose Pokémon Sword: Pokémon Sword ($60 at Amazon)

Choose Pokémon Shield: Pokémon Shield ($60 at Amazon)

What do we know about the Pokémon Sword and Shield starters?

In the February Pokémon Direct, Nintendo revealed the first footage of Pokémon Sword and Shield, including the starter Pokémon Grooky, Scorbunny, and Sobble. We saw a little bit of each Pokémon's personality as well as its typing, and an official website went up with a bit more background info. Here is all the information we have so far on each of the three starter Pokémon. We'll continue to update this article as more information becomes available. Grooky

The grass-type starter Grooky looks like a small monkey with a beak-like nose, leaves on its head, and a stick passed through those leaves like a hairpin. In the trailer, which you can view above, we see Grooky banging his stick on a rock in a rhythmic way, which might lead one to notice a portmanteau in its name of "Groove" and "Monkey." In fact, its name in French (Ouistempo) includes the word "tempo," again lending credit to Grooky and its evolutions having something to do with music or rhythm. Grooky is said to be full of curiosity, but may also be a bit of a trickster. Scorbunny

Scorbunny is an energetic Pokémon as shown in the trailer, where it runs and hops about very quickly, leaving a trail of fire behind it that shows us, yes, this is our fire starter. Its name, appearance, and category make it clear that it's a bunny rabbit, though another notable part of its appearance is what appears to be a band-aid like stripe across its nose. Its name is a portmanteau of "scorch" and "bunny." Sobble

The water-type starter, Sobble, is considerably less cheerful than the other two. In the trailer, Sobble hides in the water and is able to camouflage itself when partially submerged. Sobble is skittish and can emerge from the water to walk about on land, but quickly goes back to its hiding spot when it's surprised or frightened. When it emerges, you can see that Sobble is a lizard-like creature in the way it moves and looks. The name "Sobble" contains the word "sob," which coincides with the Pokémon's concerned and upset appearance. Its name in other languages includes other words for crying, sadness, or being upset.

