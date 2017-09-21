Don't worry, nothing's wrong with your phone: everything is as Apple intended it.
If you've recently installed iOS 11, you may have noticed that no matter how many times you toggle Bluetooth off in Control Center it's still automatically on when you reboot your phone. It's not just you. Nor is it a bug — that's actually just how the operating system works. Not a huge deal if you're privy to that particular information, but without seeking out the specific support page on Apple's website, most of us who were used to iOS 10 had no way of knowing about this feature change.
Now when you tap to power Bluetooth or Wi-Fi down in the new Control Center, it doesn't shut them off completely. Instead, it just disconnects you from most accessories or devices you may have been connected to and disables auto-join capabilities. To actually turn off Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, you have to go into the Settings app and do it there. All of this is because Apple wants to keep users' connection intact so they're able to utilize things like Air Play, Air Drop, Apple Watch and Apple Pencil, even if they wish to disconnect from other devices.
The jury is still out on whether this change to the functionality of Control Center is a positive or negative thing. Most people seem to be feeling touchy about it, and with good reason: leaving Wi-Fi and Bluetooth on willy-nilly can jeopardize the security of your iPhone or iPad, make you an easier target for hacking and other potential attacks. Many Apple users are taking to Twitter to air their grievances:
Please fix #ios11 so that turning off Bluetooth & WiFi actually turns them off! Worst change in iOS 11. @pschiller #ios #apple #iphone— Adrian Hawkins (@adrianhawkins) September 20, 2017
When I came to know that turning off WiFi/Bluetooth from control centre in #ios11 only disconnects them pic.twitter.com/W7e4R3MCpw— Priyanshu Agrawal (@priyanshu1312) September 20, 2017
Dear @Apple why doesn't new control centre let me disable Wi-Fi or Bluetooth? Not a great user experience in #iOS11— Gautham Gopalkrishna (@gauths_g) September 21, 2017
For a list of everything you can actually do with iOS 11's Control Center, check out our article here.
Thoughts?
Are you a fan of this new feature or do you find it bothersome? How are you feeling about the new Control Center in general? Let us know in the comments!
Reader comments
Why your iPhone and iPad don't fully disconnect from Wi-Fi and Bluetooth in iOS 11
Not really a big deal. Usually I just want to disconnect from a public hotspot that my phone auto-connects to (like an At&t hotspot that's super slow) and I don't really want to have to re-enable after getting to work.
I know there are potential security risks with leaving WiFi and BT on all the time, but seriously, when am I ever able to turn them off. I get up in the morning, where my phone is my clock radio using WiFi. Next, it does the iCloud backup while I shower. After that, I put on my Apple Watch and head off to work, connected to my car's BT kit. I get to work, where I connect to the WiFi and go about my day. I head home, again connected to the car BT. A couple of hours at lacrosse practice (still using Apple Watch), and I head home to re-connect with WiFi, after unlocking my Kevo door lock using BT.
When exactly am I supposed to turn these radios off!?! I think that is what Apple was thinking...
People who are moving about the city doing things and not staying stationary may not want their WiFi on all day. Also most people don’t have Apple watches or Bluetooth headphones and may not want that on all day. But if their not completely knowledgeable of this change they’ll think it’s off when it’s really not which is kind of like that hid it from the user. This shouldn’t be. And of course there’s the needless battery usage from having it on.
I think there should be a user option available. 1) the current iOS 11 method to just kill current connections and, 2) turn off completely.
To each, his own.
This would only apply to 6s and higher with Force Touch, but a hard press on the WiFi or Bluetooth icon could present the option to disconnect or shut off entirely. Works for the flashlight and camera options...
A very sensible suggestion and I'm completely non plusses as to why Apple didn't use it.
Always leave em on. These hacks, I understand they can be vectors, but is there anything in the wild that is that commonplace we need to fear for iOS users? If that's the case, might as well not be connected at all.