Best answer: Possibly! There isn't any official news from Nintendo about how many new villagers will appear in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. However, there have been hints suggesting that there will be plenty of new additions to the game, along with a few re-designs of old favorites. Your island vision: Animal Crossings: New Horizons ($60 at Amazon)

New in town With the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons just around the corner, fans have been itching for some news ahead of the release, especially when it comes to new villagers. While there hasn't been much news from Nintendo aside from the E3 Nintendo Direct in September, we did get a glimpse at some updates to some fan-favorites. Also, during the game footage live at the Nintendo Tree House and the new trailers, we spotted a few familiar faces. Unfortunately, amongst Tom Nook and the rest of the gang, we haven't detected any new faces just yet. The following villagers have been confirmed for Animal Crossing: New Horizons: Alfonso

Angus

Antonio

Apollo

Aurora

Bill

Bud

Bunnie

Butch

Cesar

Chevre

Colton

Curt

Eunice

Fang

Fauna

Filbert

Freya

Fuschia

Gladys

Goldie

Goose

Hamlet

Jay

Kiki

Kitt

Lily

Lopez

Margie

Melba

Molly

Octavian

Olivia

Peanut

Peewee

Roald

Rocco

Rod

Rosie

Rowan

Tammy

Tank

Truffles

Vesta

Wolfgang It's also been confirmed that fan-favorite Isabelle will be making a return, but only after certain requirements are met. While it's great to see some of the villagers from games' past return, Nintendo hasn't released information on new villagers. Is it possible to figure out if there are new islanders?

While there's nothing concrete, there are two possible ways you can solve the new islander mystery. The first is through a tweet launched by the Animal Crossing fansite, Animal Crossing World. It reported on HMV Japan's announcement of Animal Crossing: New Horizons stickers, but the news was taken down from HMV shortly after. The stickers did reveal a few new faces that may be coming to the village, although since the post was taken down, there are only a few blurry shots to go by. Another way to find new Animal Crossing: New Horizon inhabitants is by downloading the printable birthday calendar. This brand new calendar is a My Nintendo exclusive PDF containing all of the animals' birthdays. Right now, it's available through MyNintendo online for 80 Platinum Points. You can get Platinum Points by visiting the My Nintendo site frequently, and the bonus? Once you download it, you can flip through and see if there are any new faces. Then again, it may have left any new villagers out. I may be worth the download if you want to be sure to give your villagers presents. As we get closer to launch, we'll be sure to update you with any new information. Animal Crossings: New Horizons releases on March 20, 2020.